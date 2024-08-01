Xi encourages model military company to build itself into highly capable unit

Xinhua) 08:48, August 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged a model military company to strengthen training in real combat conditions and build itself into a highly capable unit with great courage to fight and firm determination to win.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to the officers and soldiers of the company ahead of the country's Army Day, which falls on Aug. 1.

In the letter, Xi extended festive greetings, and expressed his satisfaction that the company had excellently performed its duties and made new achievements since his inspection of the unit in 2014.

Xi highlighted the company's responsibilities and missions at the front line of combat readiness, calling on the officers and soldiers to achieve greater progress on the new journey of the new era.

The company has been an elite unit since the days of the Red Army and participated in more than 100 campaigns and battles. Xi inspected it in July 2014.

The officers and soldiers recently wrote to Xi, reporting to him the operation and development of the company.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)