Xi's article on modernizing armed forces, national defense to be published

Xinhua) 15:11, July 31, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on modernizing national defense and the armed forces will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 15th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Thursday marks China's Army Day, when the country will celebrate the 97th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army this year.

