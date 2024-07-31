Xi urges efforts to realize 2024 economic goals

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for striving to realize economic and social development goals in 2024.

The CPC Central Committee held a symposium on July 26 with non-CPC personages to seek opinions and suggestions on the country's current economic situation and economic work for the second half of the year. Xi presided over the symposium and delivered an important speech.

To do the economic work well for the second half of the year, the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability should continue to be followed, Xi said.

China has set its annual GDP growth target for 2024 at around 5 percent. The country's GDP expanded 5 percent year on year in the first half of 2024.

Efforts should be made to fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, accelerate the building of a new pattern of development, develop new quality productive forces in light of local conditions, and promote high-quality development, Xi said.

He also stressed further deepening reforms, strengthening macro regulation, boosting the vitality of market entities, stabilizing market expectations, boosting the positive economic recovery momentum and improving people's livelihoods.

Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium. Li briefed the symposium on the economic work in the first half of the year and considerations about the economic work for the second half.

Leaders of eight non-CPC parties, the head of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and a representative of personages without party affiliation made remarks at the meeting, raising suggestions on such topics as deepening reform across the board, promoting high-level opening-up, strengthening the industrial and technological foundation for new quality productive forces, and lifting the confidence in the private economy.

The Chinese economy continued its recovery trend through the first half of the year, making new strides in high-quality development, Xi said.

He noted that the economy faces some difficulties and problems, yet these issues have arisen in the course of development and transformation, and can be overcome.

He stressed the need to remain confident, maintain strategic resolve, and address problems and challenges proactively.

Xi called on non-CPC parties and personages to adopt the correct perspective on the situation and the problems that are encountered during reform and development, and to work together to overcome various risks and challenges.

He also urged research on major reform measures proposed at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, on major issues in social and economic development, and on preparations for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), which would provide reference for the CPC Central Committee's scientific decision-making.

