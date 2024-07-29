China's comprehensive deepening of reforms to bring new impetus to global economic development: Xi

Xinhua) 14:36, July 29, 2024

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta here on Monday, saying that China's comprehensive deepening of reforms will provide new impetus and opportunities for global economic development and bilateral cooperation.

Noting that the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee was held successfully two weeks ago, Xi said China will further comprehensively deepen reform and promote high-quality development and high-level opening up, which will provide new impetus and new opportunities for global economic development and cooperation between China and Timor-Leste.

China is ready to work with Timor-Leste to take the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he said.

