Xi stresses solid work in serving, supporting veterans
(Xinhua) 13:26, July 29, 2024
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has made an important instruction on work related to veterans affairs, stressing solid efforts in better serving and supporting ex-service personnel.
