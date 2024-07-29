Languages

Xi stresses solid work in serving, supporting veterans

(Xinhua) 13:26, July 29, 2024

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has made an important instruction on work related to veterans affairs, stressing solid efforts in better serving and supporting ex-service personnel.

