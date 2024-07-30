China, Timor-Leste to enhance ties

08:43, July 30, 2024 By Mo Jingxi ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony on Monday for President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (ZHANG LING/XINHUA)

China and Timor-Leste pledged on Monday to deepen their partnership under the Belt and Road Initiative and expand cooperation in agriculture, green development, the digital economy, and air transportation, as part of broader agreements reached during talks between the heads of state in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping hosted Jose Ramos-Horta, president of the island country in Southeast Asia, at the Great Hall of the People, and the two leaders jointly witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents after their talks. A joint statement on strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership was also released.

The four-day trip, which started on Sunday, is Ramos-Horta's first visit to the country since he took office in 2022, and the first state visit to China by a president of Timor-Leste since China established diplomatic relations with the country in 2002 on the day of its independence.

Xi spoke highly of the two countries' traditional friendship, which dates back to the 13th century through the ancient Maritime Silk Road, saying that China always puts Timor-Leste at an important place in deepening cooperation with neighboring countries.

He commended Ramos-Horta, who was then foreign minister of Timor-Leste, for personally signing the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations and taking the lead in proposing the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

" (You) are the pioneer, builder, and defender of the friendly cause between China and Timor-Leste," Xi said, vowing to work together with Ramos-Horta to take the two countries' ties to a new level and bring more benefits to their peoples.

Ramos-Horta is the first foreign guest whom Xi received since the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was held two weeks ago, during which more than 300 major reform measures were endorsed.

During their meeting in Beijing, Xi told Ramos-Horta that China's comprehensive deepening of reforms "will bring new impetus and opportunities for global economic recovery, regional development, and cooperation between the two countries".

He called on China and Timor-Leste to aim for more high-quality pragmatic cooperation through the better alignment of development strategies in the key areas of industrial revitalization, infrastructure construction, food self-sufficiency, and improving public well-being.

China will share experiences and technologies with Timor-Leste in terms of water conservancy and disaster prevention and mitigation, and will promote cooperation in fisheries and poverty reduction, among other areas, with the purpose of assisting in the country's economic self-reliance and diversified development, Xi said.

He also expressed China's willingness to join hands with Timor-Leste to promote the development of the Global South and strengthen bilateral coordination within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.

China will engage in more bilateral and trilateral cooperation with Timor-Leste within the framework of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, and other platforms, he said.

The visiting Timor-Leste president said he has made many visits to China since 1976 and has witnessed China's greatest transformations, including the eradication of absolute poverty under the leadership of President Xi.

He said he appreciated the long-term assistance China has provided for his country's economic and social development as well as the precious support for its COVID-19 response.

As a staunch upholder of multilateralism, China has put forward the BRI and a series of important global initiatives, and facilitated reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as among Palestinian factions, Ramos-Horta noted.

"This shows that China is a peaceful global power that contributes to peace and development," he said.

Ramos-Horta also said that South China Sea disputes should be resolved through negotiation and consultation among the parties directly concerned. He said his country is willing to work with all countries in the region, including China, to jointly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, also met with Ramos-Horta on Monday.

