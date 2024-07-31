Xi congratulates Maduro on reelection in Venezuela

10:53, July 31, 2024 By Zhang Yunbi ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Tuesday to Nicolas Maduro on his reelection as president of Venezuela, saying that China will always firmly support the nation's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty, national dignity, and social stability.

Since Maduro took office, he has led the Venezuelan government and people in advancing on a development path suited to the country's national conditions, and "has made remarkable achievements in the cause of building the country", Xi said in the congratulatory message.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Venezuela diplomatic relations.

Xi said the two countries are "good friends with mutual trust and good partners in seeking common development", adding that China will steadfastly support Venezuela's just cause of opposing external interference.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Venezuela relations and am ready to work with Mr President to continue to lead the China-Venezuela all-weather strategic partnership to new heights for the betterment of the two peoples," he said.

On Monday, the National Electoral Council of Venezuela proclaimed Maduro as president-elect for the 2025-31 term, Xinhua News Agency reported.

