China congratulates Maduro on election as Venezuelan president: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 09:22, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Venezuela on the success of its presidential election, and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on his successful re-election, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the Venezuelan election.

Noting that China and Venezuela are good friends and partners, Lin said that China attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is willing to work with Venezuela to continuously enrich the China-Venezuela all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

