China's top political advisor meets Venezuelan FM

Xinhua) 13:08, June 07, 2024

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that last year the two heads of state had jointly announced the elevation of China-Venezuela relations to the all-weather strategic partnership, leading the bilateral relationship into a new historical period.

Wang said China is willing to work with Venezuela to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as a new starting point to translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into practical actions that will continue to promote China-Venezuela friendship, and jointly create a better future for China-Venezuela relations in the next 50 years.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to create a favorable environment and gather more positive energy for China-Venezuela cooperation, he added.

Yvan Gil Pinto said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, Venezuela-China relations have entered the best period in its history.

Venezuela fully supports the series of global initiatives proposed by China, and will continue to be China's most reliable friend, firmly adhere to the one-China principle, and work together to promote the all-weather strategic partnership between Venezuela and China, Yvan Gil Pinto added.

