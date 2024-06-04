Venezuela's FM to visit China

Xinhua) 09:00, June 04, 2024

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto will visit China from June 4 to 7, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

His visit is at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, according to Mao.

