Home>>
Venezuela's FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 09:00, June 04, 2024
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto will visit China from June 4 to 7, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.
His visit is at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, according to Mao.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Venezuelan FM says supports China's global initiatives on development, security, civilization
- Chinese premier meets with Venezuelan president
- Venezuelan president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
- China's top legislator meets Venezuelan president
- Chinese vice premier calls for stronger cooperation between China, Venezuela
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.