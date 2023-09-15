China's top legislator meets Venezuelan president

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China-Venezuela relations have withstood the test of the evolving international landscape and remained rock-solid.

Noting that President Xi Jinping and President Maduro on Wednesday announced the elevation of the China-Venezuela relationship to an all-weather strategic partnership, Zhao said this reflects the high level of China-Venezuela strategic cooperation, meets the common expectations of the two peoples and demonstrates the two countries' firm determination to jointly build a more just and equitable international order.

Zhao said that China's NPC is willing to maintain close exchanges at all levels and in all fields with Venezuela's National Assembly, carry out exchanges of legislative experience, continue to consolidate the iron-clad friendship between China and Venezuela, and better benefit the two countries and two peoples.

Maduro said the visit was fruitful and of historic significance. The Venezuelan side is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation and push for the strong development of the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries.

