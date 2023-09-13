We Are China

Xi holds talks with Venezuelan president

Xinhua) 16:52, September 13, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro Moros in Beijing on Wednesday.

Maduro is paying a state visit to China from Sept. 8 to 14 at the invitation of Xi.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)