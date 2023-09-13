Home>>
Xi holds talks with Venezuelan president
(Xinhua) 16:52, September 13, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro Moros in Beijing on Wednesday.
Maduro is paying a state visit to China from Sept. 8 to 14 at the invitation of Xi.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.