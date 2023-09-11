Home>>
Thread-bound edition of Xi's selected works published
(Xinhua) 15:01, September 11, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A thread-bound edition of the first two volumes of "Selected Works of Xi Jinping" has been published.
The latest edition, printed in traditional Chinese characters, follows the publishing of the first two volumes of the book series in standard Chinese language by the People's Publishing House in April. It stands as a valuable edition suitable for both study and collection.
The first two volumes of the "Selected Works of Xi Jinping" contain Xi's important works from November 2012 to October 2022.
Publishing Xi's works in the traditional Chinese thread-bound book format highlights their value and contributes to the enrichment of the country's collection of thread-bound classics.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Army unit urged to improve training, combat readiness
- Xi: Strive for revitalization of northeast
- Xi urges Heilongjiang to firmly grasp strategic position in China's overall development, strive to open new ground for high-quality development
- China ready to advance sci-tech cooperation
- Book of Xi's discourses on working class, trade unions published
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.