Army unit urged to improve training, combat readiness

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives of the 78th Group Army during an inspection of the group army, Sept 8, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping has urged the 78th Group Army of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force to continue improving its training and combat capabilities, so that it can effectively fulfill its tasks given by the Party and the people.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, ordered the group army to uphold the Party's thoughts on strengthening the armed forces and its military strategies in the new era, keep innovating in the group army's management and fighting patterns, and comprehensively strengthen the troops' combat skills.

He made the instruction during an inspection tour of the group army.

After listening to the commanders' report about the unit's development and operational records, Xi acknowledged the force's achievements.

He ordered the group army to be better prepared for military operations, focus on the training for crucial tactics and skills, allocate more resources toward new-type combat capabilities, and push forward the integration of battle units and hardware for joint operations.

Xi also asked for continuous efforts toward Party building in all the units of the group army.

He said the service members played an important role in battling torrential rainfall and flooding that affected the country's northern and northeastern provinces in summer. He noted that the military personnel helped safeguard people's lives and properties and honored their duties.

