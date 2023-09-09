Xi stresses striving for full revitalization of northeast China

Xinhua) 15:37, September 09, 2023

HARBIN, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed "writing a new chapter" in striving for the full revitalization of northeast China as he convened a key meeting in Heilongjiang Province earlier this week.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the meeting held in the provincial capital Harbin on Thursday afternoon.

To revitalize northeast China in the new era, the president called for both increasing support and stimulating self-motivation. He emphasized the need to blaze a path of high-quality and sustainable development with more courage and concrete actions.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attended the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)