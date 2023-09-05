Nation keen to work with others in digital field

13:50, September 05, 2023 By MO JINGXI ( China Daily

This photo taken on Sept 4, 2023 shows the venue of the Smart China Expo 2023 in Southwest China's Chongqing municipality. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China is willing to work with other countries across the world to deepen international exchanges and cooperation in the digital field and promote the innovative development of smart industries.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to the Smart China Expo 2023, which opened on Monday in Chongqing.

By accelerating the construction of a community with a shared future in cyberspace, China and the rest of the world can jointly create a happier and better future together, he said.

Xi said in the letter that as new technologies such as the internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and blockchain are undergoing fundamental changes, the transformation toward industrial digitization as well as smart and green development is accelerating, and the intelligent industries and digital economy are flourishing.

All these will dramatically change the way global factors and resources are allocated, the models of industrial development and people's way of life, he said.

Noting that China attaches great importance to the development of the digital economy, Xi said the country continuously promotes the deep integration of digital technology and the real economy, coordinates advances in both the digital industry and the digital transformation of traditional industries, and accelerates the building of the country's cyberspace strength and a digital China.

Themed "Pooling together wisdom and strength", the expo, which will run through Wednesday, has attracted more than 500 enterprises. The annual expo was first held in Chongqing in 2018.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)