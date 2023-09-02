Xi stresses innovation-driven development

Xinhua) 13:42, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen innovation-driven development, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

China will move faster to cultivate new growth drivers for the digitalization of services trade, roll out pilot reform on basic systems for data, and promote the development of digital trade through reform and innovation, Xi said.

China will establish a national trading market for voluntary greenhouse gas emission reduction and support the services industry in playing a bigger role in green development, the president said.

To unleash further innovation vitality, China will promote the integrated development of services trade with modern services industries, high-end manufacturing and modern agriculture, Xi said.

