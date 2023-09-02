China to broaden market access to services sector: Xi

Xinhua) 10:29, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will broaden market access to its services sector, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

