Home>>
China to expand network of high-standard free trade zones: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:23, September 02, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will expand a globally oriented network of high-standard free trade zones, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC leadership deliberates regulations, plan for training of officials
- Xi extends congratulations to National University of Defense Technology on 70th anniversary
- Active role of overseas Chinese hailed at event
- Xi to address global trade in services summit of CIFTIS
- Top leaders attend congress of returned overseas Chinese
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.