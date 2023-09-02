China ready to work with other countries for sustained recovery of global economy: Xi

Xinhua) 10:22, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with all other countries and parties to promote opening up, cooperation, innovation and sharing in the services sector in a bid to put the global economy on the track of sustained recovery, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

