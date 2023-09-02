Home>>
China ready to work with other countries for sustained recovery of global economy: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:22, September 02, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with all other countries and parties to promote opening up, cooperation, innovation and sharing in the services sector in a bid to put the global economy on the track of sustained recovery, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC leadership deliberates regulations, plan for training of officials
- Xi extends congratulations to National University of Defense Technology on 70th anniversary
- Active role of overseas Chinese hailed at event
- Xi to address global trade in services summit of CIFTIS
- Top leaders attend congress of returned overseas Chinese
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.