CIFTIS to build consensus, boost confidence for development of global service sector: Xi

Xinhua) 10:27, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will build consensus, strengthen confidence and pool efforts for the development of the global service sector and trade in services, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 CIFTIS via video.

