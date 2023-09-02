China to stick to advancing high-level opening-up: Xi

Xinhua) 10:25, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will stick to promoting high-level opening-up as this year marks the 45th anniversary of the country's reform and opening-up, President Xi Jinping said Saturday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

