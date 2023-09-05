Xi sends congratulatory letter as SCO justice ministers meet in Shanghai

September 05, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the 10th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ministers of Justice, which opened Tuesday in Shanghai.

Xi noted in the letter that, since the mechanism of the Meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice was launched in 2013, SCO member states have advanced the rule of law with unceasing efforts, enhanced exchanges and mutual learning between governments in the field of justice, and constantly engaged themselves in practical cooperation in the legal services sector.

They have also played important roles in upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law, Xi added.

China attaches great importance to the role of the rule of law in consolidating foundations, ensuring stable expectations and delivering long-term benefits, Xi said.

He said China stands ready to collaborate with other SCO member states in enhancing exchanges and cooperation in law and judicial administration.

China is also willing to work with other SCO member states to promote high-quality economic development through the rule of law, uphold regional peace and stability, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi added.

The meeting was hosted by China's Ministry of Justice.

