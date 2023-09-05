Xi sends congratulatory letter to Smart China Expo

Xinhua) 08:04, September 05, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Smart China Expo 2023, which opened Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Xi said in the letter that new technologies such as the internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and blockchain are undergoing profound changes; the digitalized, intelligent and green transformation of industries are accelerating; and the intelligent industry and digital economy are thriving. These have greatly changed the global allocation of factors and resources, industrial development models, and people's lifestyles.

Noting that China attaches great importance to the development of the digital economy, Xi said the country continuously promotes the deep integration of digital technology and the real economy, coordinates advances in both the digital industry and the digital transformation of traditional industries, and accelerates the building of the country's cyberspace strength and a digital China.

China is willing to work with countries around the world to grasp the new trends of the digital era, deepen international exchanges and cooperation in the digital field, promote innovation and development in the intelligent industry, accelerate the building of a cyber community with a shared future, and work together to create an even brighter future, Xi said.

Themed "Pooling Together Wisdom and Strength," the expo is scheduled to run until Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)