China to strengthen bond of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation: Xi
(Xinhua) 13:43, September 02, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen the bond of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation while making joint efforts with the rest of the world to get the global economy onto the track of sustained recovery, President Xi Jinping noted on Saturday.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.
China will enhance synergy with development strategies and cooperation initiatives of various countries, deepen cooperation on services trade and digital trade with Belt and Road partner countries, facilitate the cross-border flow of resources and production factors, and foster more growth areas for economic cooperation, he said.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)
