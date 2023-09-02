Xi encourages aero engine workers to contribute to greater self-reliance in science, technology

Xinhua) 15:28, September 02, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has encouraged workers from an assembly factory of aircraft engines to promote the ethos of model workers and high standards of craftsmanship, and contribute to the country's realization of greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a letter replying to eight representatives of staff and workers from the assembly factory affiliated with Aero Engine Corporation of China.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)