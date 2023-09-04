Book on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era published in ethnic minority languages

September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A book on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been translated into seven of China's ethnic minority languages and is available nationwide.

The book, a compilation of excerpts on the thought, was published in Mongolian, Tibetan, Uygur, Kazak, Korean, Yi and Zhuang languages.

The translated versions are expected to help Party members and cadres of ethnic minority groups fully apply Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to the implementation of major strategic decisions put forward at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

