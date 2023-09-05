Book on Xi's sci-tech innovation discourses published

Xinhua) 08:41, September 05, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A book on fully studying the important discourses on scientific and technological innovation made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The book elaborates on the background, development, essence, significance of and requirement for the practice of Xi's remarks concerning sci-tech innovation.

Xi has upheld innovation as the primary driving force for development and prioritized the central role of sci-tech innovation in national development since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

Producing top-level design and systematic planning for the advancement of sci-tech innovation, Xi has also proposed a series of ideas and strategies in that regard.

The book, compiled by the Ministry of Science and Technology, is available nationwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)