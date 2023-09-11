Book of Xi's discourses on working class, trade unions published

Xinhua) 08:15, September 11, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the work related to the working class and trade unions has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has focused on consolidating the class basis and public support for the Party's long-term governance, adhered to the Party's leadership over trade union work, and unswervingly followed the path of socialist trade union development with Chinese characteristics.

Xi's discourses in this regard are of great significance for the innovative development of workers' movement and trade union work in the new era and for uniting and mobilizing hundreds of millions of workers to contribute wisdom and strength to building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 240 relevant passages under eight subjects, excerpted from over 70 important spoken and written works Xi made between Nov. 15, 2012 and July 7, 2023. Some have been made public for the first time.

