Xi calls for stronger military combat readiness

Xinhua) 08:02, September 11, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech when inspecting the 78th Group Army, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HARBIN, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for comprehensively enhancing the troops' combat readiness during an inspection of a group army headquartered in the country's northeast.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when inspecting the 78th Group Army on Friday.

Xi met with representatives of the group army and had photos taken with them. He praised the military and armed police forces for their prompt and brave participation in the disaster relief work when floods struck the country's northern and northeastern regions.

Xi urged efforts to improve the level of combat preparedness, strengthen the training of key and difficult subjects, and build new combat capabilities.

Xi also stressed the importance of strengthening Party building, maintaining a high level of integrity and unity of the armed forces, and ensuring the military stays stable and secure.

Zhang Youxia and other senior military officers were present during the inspection.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives of the 78th Group Army during an inspection of the group army, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

