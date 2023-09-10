Home>>
Xi extends condolences to Moroccan king over deadly earthquake
(Xinhua) 09:32, September 10, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended condolences to Moroccan King Mohammed VI over the devastating earthquake in the country.
In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the intense earthquake causing heavy casualties and property losses.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people, the Chinese president mourned deeply for the victims and expressed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.
Xi also expressed his belief that under the leadership of His Majesty the king, the Moroccan government and people will be able to overcome the impact of the disaster and rebuild their homeland at an early date.
