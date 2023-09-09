Home>>
7.0-magnitude quake hits Morocco: GFZ
(Xinhua) 10:17, September 09, 2023
NEW YORK, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted Morocco at 22:10:58 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 30.92 degrees north latitude and 8.42 degrees west longitude.
