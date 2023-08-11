5.9-magnitude quake jolts Japan's Aomori: JMA

Xinhua) 09:08, August 11, 2023

TOKYO, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck parts of Japan's Aomori prefecture in the northern part of Japan's main island of Honshu, the country's weather agency said on Friday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 09:14 a.m. local time (0014 GMT) at a depth of 20 km, measuring level 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

The temblor's epicenter was located off Aomori at a latitude of 41.2 degrees north and a longitude of 142.9 degrees east.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)