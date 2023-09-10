Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to representatives of outstanding teachers

Xinhua) 13:26, September 10, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to representatives of outstanding teachers.

Dear teachers,

On behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, I would like to extend festive greetings and best wishes to you, your fellow colleagues and all those working in the education sector across the country ahead of the 39th Teachers' Day.

For a long time, teachers across the country, with you as representatives, have earnestly implemented the Party's education policies. You impart knowledge and educate people, nurture the root and soul of our country, and foster one generation after another of socialist builders and successors with an all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding, in addition to a hard-working spirit. You have cultivated a large number of talent who can shoulder heavy tasks and responsibilities, and have made important contributions to national development and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Many educators and outstanding teachers have emerged from teachers across the country. They cherish ideals and convictions of bearing the collective in mind and serving the country with absolute sincerity. They have moral sentiment with what they say as guides for learners and what they do as examples of the times. They have the wisdom of enlightening those they teach and teaching students in accordance with their aptitudes, and professional attitude of being hard-working and seeking truth and innovation. They have benevolence that makes them love their job and those they teach, and willing to devote themselves to what they do. They have a global vision to develop virtues for a better world. All these demonstrate the spirit of educators with distinctive Chinese characteristics.

On the journey ahead, I hope that you and all teachers across the country will regard outstanding educators as role models, carry forward their spirit, bear in mind the original mission of educating people for the Party and nation, harbor the aspiration to devote to teaching and make contributions of your own to building China into a thriving country. You should be confident and build strength, forge ahead with enterprise and fortitude so as to make more contributions to the building of a strong country and rejuvenation of our nation.

Xi Jinping

Sept. 9, 2023

