Interview: Venezuela ready to work with China to build community of shared future, says Maduro

Xinhua) 16:12, September 11, 2023

CARACAS, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Venezuela, enjoying friendly ties and sharing "a common destiny," are both committed to peace, development, and cooperation, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said.

"Between China and Venezuela, there is an exemplary relationship," Maduro told Xinhua in an exclusive interview ahead of his state visit to China.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Maduro is on a state visit to China on Sept. 8-14.

"I believe the ties between the governments and people of China and Venezuela are ties of mutual trust, true brotherhood, and cooperation for shared development," he said.

Describing bilateral ties as fruitful, the president said that Venezuela firmly supports China's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, which respects the diversity of a world comprised of different civilizations.

"I believe the route President Xi Jinping has proposed is uniting people in all aspects -- economy, trade, culture -- and is laying the foundation to leave behind the old world of colonialism and imperialism," Maduro added.

The Venezuelan leader praised China's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a lot to thank China for. During the pandemic, had it not been for China, given the blockade against Venezuela by U.S. imperialism, neither medications nor sanitary items would have arrived, nor would the vaccines," he said.

China's support for the South American country, he said, has been essential, given Venezuela's strenuous struggle under more than 950 illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western powers.

Maduro voiced deep appreciation for the courage and firmness of the Chinese government and the Chinese people in assisting Venezuela in opposing those "illegal and criminal" sanctions.

Venezuela has resisted the suppression of U.S. imperialism and shown it is capable of recovering from such onslaughts, said the president. "We have been moving forward in the construction of a new economic model based on productive diversification."

Today the international community is facing a historic opportunity to help usher in a multipolar world, where no single country or group dominates, Maduro stressed.

Throughout the history of humanity, one empire has replaced another, and one colonial power succeeded another, he said. "It is only now, in the 21st century, after so many centuries of struggles, that we see the prospect of a world free from imperialism or colonialism."

Dozens of emerging nations are helping humanity reunite, and regain its right to happiness, equality, freedom, and democracy, he said, hailing China as at the forefront of those efforts.

In a message to the Chinese people, Maduro called for building a homeland for all humanity, "where we can meet, recognize each other, and take the path of development, peace, and cooperation."

