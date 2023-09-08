Venezuelan president to visit China

Xinhua) 13:07, September 08, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros will pay a state visit to China from Sept. 8 to 14, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)