China, Venezuela vow to strengthen communication between legislatures

Xinhua) 11:52, May 27, 2022

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Iris Varela, First Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly, via video link in Beijing, capital of China May 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Iris Varela, First Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly, via video link on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two countries firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns.

The NPC stands ready to work with Venezuela's National Assembly to strengthen communication and cooperation on the international rule of law, resolutely oppose external interference, and actively promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, Wang noted.

Iris Varela said that Venezuela firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to enhance communication between legislatures to promote cooperation on economy and law, as well as other fields, between the two countries.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Iris Varela, First Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly, via video link in Beijing, capital of China May 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)