China opposes all power politics, never fears coercion: FM

Xinhua) 13:44, September 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Venezuelan counterpart, Felix Plasencia, exchanged views on the international community's joint resistance to power politics and bullying in a phone conversation on Monday.

Plasencia said that Venezuela firmly opposes any unilateral sanctions that target Chinese individuals and enterprises, and feels encouraged and pleased about China's staunch stance on the case of Meng Wanzhou.

China has always been opposed to all forms of power politics and has never feared any coercion, Wang stressed, adding that the Chinese government's stance on safeguarding its citizens' legitimate rights and interests remains unflinching and uncompromising.

Those practices to randomly detain citizens of other countries out of political motives and by fabricating various excuses are out-and-out coercion and bullying, and a flagrant challenge against international rules and human conscience, which should not be allowed to run wild nowadays in the 21st century, he said.

"We believe that more and more countries will stand up to and resolutely resist all kinds of illegal unilateral sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction and political framing, as China has done, and jointly uphold international fairness and justice, as well as safeguard the basic norms governing international relations," Wang said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)