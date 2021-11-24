China calls for respecting Venezuelan people's independent choice

Xinhua) 09:19, November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China calls on all sides to respect Venezuela's democratic system and practice, respect the independent choice of its people, and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Venezuela issue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when answering a query about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments on the local elections in Venezuela.

According to reports, local elections were held in Venezuela on Nov. 21. The National Electoral Council of Venezuela announced that 99.2 percent of the votes had been counted, showing that candidates of the ruling party won the governorship in 18 states out of 24.

Zhao said the Chinese side has been following the situation in Venezuela, and noted that the election process was stable and orderly.

Zhao said it is entirely Venezuela's domestic affair for the government and people to conduct local elections according to their Constitution and law. "This should not be subject to wanton accusations and gross interference by external forces."

China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, Zhao said, adding that "we believe the Venezuelan government and people are capable of properly handling their domestic affairs."

