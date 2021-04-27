China, Venezuela to enhance parliamentary exchanges

Xinhua) 14:53, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held talks with the president of Venezuela's national assembly Jorge Rodriguez via video link, and the two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China's NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Venezuela's national assembly and implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries as well as bilateral cooperation deals.

He called for advancing exchanges at all levels, approving, revising or introducing legal documents conducive to bilateral ties in a timely manner, and learning from each other in legislation, supervision and national governance.

Hailing the two countries as "reliable good friends and good partners," Li said that the two sides have supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and effectively safeguarded their national sovereignty, dignity and development rights.

China is willing to work with Venezuela to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain exchanges at all levels and in various ways, enhance policy coordination and exchanges, and advance the construction of the Belt and Road, he said.

Li also pledged to promote all-around pragmatic cooperation, step up exchanges in culture, education and technology, and beef up cooperation to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will maintain its solidarity and cooperation policy with Venezuela and support the country in exploring a development path that suits its own national conditions," he said.

China appreciates the firm support from the Venezuelan side on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and other issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, said Li.

On the relationship between China and Latin America, Li said that China always regards the ties from a strategic aspect with a long-term view, and stands ready to further upgrade bilateral cooperation and work to build a community with a shared future through joint efforts.

For his part, Rodriguez extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and hailed the profound friendship between the two countries and peoples.

Rodriguez expressed gratitude for China's support and assistance in the fight against the pandemic. He also pledged to firmly support China in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and opposing moves to interfere in China's internal affairs.

Venezuela's national assembly stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China's NPC so as to contribute to the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

