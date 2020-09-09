Venezuela, China bolster ties in fight against pandemic

CARACAS, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela on Tuesday received a seventh shipment of medicines and medical supplies from China as part of bilateral anti-COVID-19 cooperation.

"All this shows, once again, that in the face of the challenges, the great changes in the international sphere and the serious threats from the pandemic to the life and health of all humanity, the government and people of China stand with the government and people of Venezuela," China's ambassador to the South American nation, Li Baorong, said.

Li spoke at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in the capital Caracas, accompanied by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and other government officials.

Rodriguez thanked China for the latest shipment of humanitarian aid, noting the South American country now has "more than 700 tons of medicines and supplies" to contain the outbreak.

"China's support has been decisive," Rodriguez said, speaking highly of the enduring fraternal ties between the two nations amid the financial and economic sanctions imposed on Venezuela.

In addition to medicines, medical equipment and supplies, "we are receiving a significant donation of traditional Chinese medicine," which will be incorporated into Venezuela's COVID-19 treatment programs, Rodriguez said.