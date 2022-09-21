Chinese, Venezuelan FMs meet on sidelines of UNGA session

NEW YORK, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Tuesday with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

China values Venezuela's firm defense of national interests and dignity, as well as its national spirit in the fight against hegemony, Wang said, expressing belief that Venezuela will make greater achievements in building the country under President Nicolas Maduro's leadership.

China will, as always, firmly support Venezuela in safeguarding national sovereignty, social stability and national dignity, and firmly support the Venezuelan people in choosing their own development path, Wang said.

China is ready to consolidate high-level mutual trust with Venezuela, steadily advance practical cooperation, and take the China-Venezuela comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, he said.

For his part, Faria said that Venezuela cherishes China's long-term strong support for the just cause of Bolivar, thanking China for its timely assistance in fighting COVID-19 and helping Venezuela achieve universal vaccination to protect people's lives and health.

Venezuela firmly supports China in defending national sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests, he said, and firmly opposes certain countries' malicious moves of creating problems and interfering in China's internal affairs.

Faria said that Venezuela is ready to strengthen friendship and deepen cooperation with China to inject new impetus into bilateral relations, noting that Venezuela has proposed to hold a meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, and is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in multilateral affairs to foil sanctions and coercion by hegemonic countries.

There will be upheaval and even war wherever the hand of hegemony reaches, Wang said, adding that such perverse actions must be jointly resisted and opposed.

China supports Venezuela in holding the meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, which reflects the common aspirations of developing countries and stands on the right side of history.

Under the current circumstances, it is more urgent than ever for the world to firmly safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Wang said, adding that China is ready to work with Venezuela and other countries to promote democracy in international relations.

