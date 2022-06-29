Chinese, Venezuelan FMs hold phone conversation

Xinhua) 14:50, June 29, 2022

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria as their countries were marking the 48th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

Ever since the two countries established diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have always been rock-solid no matter how the international situation changes, Wang said, adding that leaders of the two countries have built strong mutual trust and solid friendship, providing important political guarantee and strategic guidance for the development of the China-Venezuela comprehensive strategic partnership.

China stands ready to work with Venezuela to continue deepening political mutual trust, carrying on their traditional friendship, and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, he said.

Wang expressed gratitude to Venezuela for firmly standing with China and speaking up for justice on such issues concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and human rights.

China will, as always, firmly oppose interference in Venezuela's internal affairs by external forces under any pretext, steadfastly support Venezuela in maintaining national sovereignty and social stability, and back the Venezuelan people in choosing a development path suited to their national conditions, Wang said.

He added that China will continue offering whatever help it can to Venezuela in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang said China and Venezuela should continue to strengthen solidarity and coordination in multilateral affairs, uphold the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries, practice true multilateralism, and safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law.

China appreciates Venezuela for actively supporting the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with Venezuela to jointly foster a global development partnership and well implement the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said.

Noting that multipolarization of the world, economic globalization and democratization of international relations are an irresistible trend of the times, Wang said China stands ready to work with Venezuela to always stand on the right side of history, uphold international equity and justice, safeguard the common interest of developing countries, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

For his part, Faria said under the guidance of the two heads of state, the Venezuela-China comprehensive strategic partnership has made remarkable progress and has been full of vitality, adding Venezuela appreciates China's strong support for its fight against the pandemic.

Venezuela firmly upholds the one-China principle and the "one country, two systems" policy, steadfastly supports China for safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and stands ready to work with China in new ways to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, he said.

Noting that China is playing an increasingly important role on the international stage, Faria said Venezuela speaks highly of the Xi-proposed GDI and other initiatives, and is willing to work with China to deepen communication and coordination under the frameworks of the Group of Friends of the GDI and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, and jointly safeguard multilateralism.

Faria especially extended warm congratulations in advance on the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, hailing it as a great political party that holds high the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and stays committed to serving the Chinese people.

