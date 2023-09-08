Chinese FM meets Venezuelan VP

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, who is here for the 17th meeting of the Mixed Venezuela-China High-Level Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, who is here for the 17th meeting of the Mixed Venezuela-China High-Level Committee, on Thursday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Venezuela have forged an unbreakable, ironclad friendship, and China firmly supports Venezuela in safeguarding its national independence and national dignity.

China is ready to work with Venezuela to make good preparations for the next stage of high-level exchanges, make the 17th meeting of the high-level committee a success, and push for new progress in China-Venezuela cooperation, which will not only benefit the two peoples but also make new contributions to world peace and stability.

Rodriguez said that Venezuela sincerely thanks China for its firm support for Venezuela's just cause of opposing unilateral sanctions and unreasonable blockades and supporting Venezuela in building an independent and dignified country. She believes that Venezuela-China relations will embrace an even brighter future.

The Venezuelan side highly appreciates the series of significant global initiatives put forward by China and is willing to continue to strengthen international coordination and cooperation with China, Rodriguez said.

It is an inevitable historical trend for developing countries to stride forward into the international arena, Wang said, adding that China will continue to stand firm with other developing countries and be their reliable partner for development and prosperity.

