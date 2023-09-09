Chinese vice president meets Venezuelan VP

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez in Beijing on Friday.

Han said that thanks to strategic guidance provided by President Xi Jinping and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, the ironclad friendship between China and Venezuela has been further consolidated.

The two countries have coordinated closely and cooperated on international and regional affairs, supported each other firmly, and worked together to oppose hegemonism and unilateralism, he said.

The two sides should take President Maduro's upcoming visit to China as an opportunity to implement the major consensus between the two heads of state and firmly support each other's core interests, Han said, underlining the key role of the China-Venezuela high-level joint commission in promoting the practical bilateral cooperation.

Noting that President Maduro's visit marks a new milestone in bilateral cooperation, Rodriguez said Venezuela is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to jointly safeguard world peace and benefit the people of the world.

At the invitation of President Xi, President Maduro will pay a state visit to China from Sept. 8 to 14, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

