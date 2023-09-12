Xi's Imprint on the Era | Xi Jinping's Bicycles

September 12, 2023

China used to be a "Bicycle Kingdom".

In the 1980s, the streets of China were filled with clanging bicycles.

Xi Jinping once owned bicycles, too.

Over the course of more than 1,000 days and nights working in Zhengding County, north China's Hebei Province, he rode a partially worn Fenghuang brand 28-inch bicycle, travelling to every corner of the county.

At that time, there weren't many smooth concrete roads in China. Riding a bicycle all over the county meant enduring a lot of bumps.

Xi often had to carry the heavy bicycle on his shoulders, walking across the dry river bed to complete his social survey in the village on the other side.

Although off-road vehicles were provided for officials in the county government, Xi would let veteran cadres and journalists who had come from afar use them. He was used to going out by bicycle, which made many people feel at ease with him.

After starting work in Xiamen, Xi purchased a Wuyi brand bicycle. He continued to ride his bicycle, taking his secretary along for on-site trips.

Of course, what truly warms the hearts of the Chinese people is this photo - Xi riding his bicycle with his young daughter, playing together in the courtyard.

It was a sweet time for both the father and daughter.

