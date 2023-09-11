Home>>
Xi extends Teachers' Day greetings
(People's Daily App) 15:52, September 11, 2023
President Xi Jinping at Harbin Engineering University in Heilongjiang Province sent greetings to teachers across the country ahead of China's Teachers' Day that falls on September 10.
