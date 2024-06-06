Chinese FM holds talks with Venezuelan counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, the China-Venezuela relationship has been developing with clearer direction and enriched content as well as with stronger impetus.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Venezuela, Wang said both sides should adhere to the important consensus reached by the heads of state as a guide, systematically summarize the successful experiences of the past 50 years of bilateral relations, make strategic plans with a forward-looking perspective, and inject new connotations into the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries.

Yvan Gil Pinto said that Venezuela always firmly abides by the one-China principle and sincerely appreciates China for its valuable assistance to the social and livelihood development of Venezuela.

