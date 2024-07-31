Xi congratulates Maduro on re-election as Venezuela's president

Xinhua) 08:02, July 31, 2024

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message to Nicolas Maduro, congratulating him on re-election as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Since taking office, President Maduro has led the Venezuelan government and people in pursuing a development path suited to their own national conditions, making remarkable achievements in national construction, Xi said.

China and Venezuela are good friends that trust each other and good partners for common development, Xi said, adding that China will, as always, firmly support Venezuela's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, national dignity and social stability, as well as Venezuela's just cause of opposing external interference.

Xi said that he highly values the development of China-Venezuela relations and is willing to work with President Maduro to continue guiding the all-weather strategic partnership between China and Venezuela to new heights, so as to benefit the people of both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)