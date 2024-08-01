Xi highlights modernizing nation's defense

08:12, August 01, 2024 By Zhao Lei ( China Daily

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called for the continuous improvement of the nation's border, coastal and air defense systems.

Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said on Tuesday that the modernization of the border, coastal and air defense systems is an inherent requirement of the overall modernization of China's national defense and armed forces, and an essential measure to safeguard the country's development and rejuvenation.

He said that border, coastal and air defense systems are important symbols of national sovereignty, major guardians of national security and a crucial foundation of national development, adding that the Party always attaches great importance to these.

Xi made the remarks at a study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Tuesday.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party has implemented a series of related reforms and measures. It has effectively protected the country's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and also ensured national security and a strategic advantage, said the general secretary.

Xi said that China's border, coastal and air defense systems have been facing new opportunities, challenges and sophisticated variables that have been emerging from the rapidly changing global geopolitical situation.

He said that authorities in charge of this work must uphold a systematic perspective, strengthen their overall consideration and planning, and improve the comprehensive capability of safeguarding the country.

He also called for the integrated development of border, coastal and air defense systems and socioeconomic growth in border and coastal regions, requesting local and military authorities to enhance the joint construction and sharing of infrastructure.

More efforts should be placed on the use of science and technology to establish multidimensional, intelligent defense networks, Xi said, adding that friendly and practical cooperation with neighboring countries should be maintained to gain understanding and support for China's endeavors on its defense systems.

The commander-in-chief also called for deepening reforms, boosting innovation, optimizing management mechanisms, improving coordination among local and military authorities, and strengthening the rule of law in this field.

Moreover, he underlined the importance of improving air traffic management, nurturing the sound growth of the low-altitude economy, and optimizing civil air-defense systems.

During the study session, Major General Huang Jizhong from the CMC's Joint Staff Department elaborated on issues concerning the building of modern border, coastal and air defense systems, and put forward his suggestions.

Xi also extended Army Day greetings, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, to all service personnel, as well as members of the militia and reserve forces, as Thursday marks the 97th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.

In another development, Xi recently sent a reply letter to members of an armored infantry company of the PLA Ground Force to encourage them to hone their combat skills and make more contributions to the military.

Soldiers from the elite company, which was inspected by Xi during a visit 10 years ago, sent him a letter to report their work and achievements.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)